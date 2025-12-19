First Azerbaijan petroleum products to Armenia hailed as peace milestone

The dispatch of the first freight train carrying petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia via Georgia is a tangible result of the peace and cooperation process in the region, Georgian political analyst Professor Petre Mamradze said.

Speaking to Report, Mamradze, a former head of the Georgian Presidential Administration, described the event as another sign of goodwill by the Azerbaijani government and President Ilham Aliyev.

"For many years, Azerbaijan–Armenia relations were far from desirable. Today, despite all difficulties, it has been possible to steer relations in this direction, and the process is developing step by step. Behind this stand clear political will and purposeful actions, which can only be welcomed," he said.

Mamradze noted that sending petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia through Georgian territory once seemed impossible.

"There was a time when even thinking about this was unrealistic, and that was not so long ago. Today, however, it is a reality. All relevant documents have been signed, and the Georgian government allowing that cargo to pass free of charge, without any transit tariffs, is extremely positive," he added.

He also dismissed claims circulating in some circles in Georgia that transit tariffs were high, stressing that no tariffs were applied at all.

"This clearly shows that the three nations - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia - can create a model of exemplary and mutually beneficial cooperation," Mamradze said.

The professor added that exports of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia could mark the beginning of broader economic and trade relations between the two countries, opening new cooperation opportunities for the entire region.