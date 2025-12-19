Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani parliament to hold next plenary session on December 23

    Milli Majlis
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 14:57
    Azerbaijani parliament to hold next plenary session on December 23

    The next plenary meeting of the autumn session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis will be held on December 23, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the conclusion of today's plenary meeting.

    According to Report, she noted that additional information on the agenda of the upcoming session will be provided later.

    plenary meeting autumn session Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova
    Milli Məclisin növbəti plenar iclası dekabrın 23-də keçiriləcək
    Следующее пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса пройдет 23 декабря

    Latest News

    16:27
    Video

    Global Media Group joins 'Recycle batteries, protect nature' project

    Ecology
    16:10

    Arayik Harutyunyan calls tunnel and Baylik Baghi events in Kalbajar 'war crimes'

    Incident
    15:51

    Milli Majlis adopts statement on European Parliament resolution - UPDATED - FULL TEXT

    Foreign policy
    15:47
    Photo

    Witness testimonies heard in Khankandi terrorism trial

    Incident
    15:45

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    15:44
    Photo

    AnewZ produces documentary on Ruben Vardanyan's financial fraud

    Domestic policy
    15:18

    Baku to host New Year's fair

    AIC
    15:13

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Azerbaijani President

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed