Azerbaijani parliament to hold next plenary session on December 23
Milli Majlis
- 19 December, 2025
- 14:57
The next plenary meeting of the autumn session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis will be held on December 23, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the conclusion of today's plenary meeting.
According to Report, she noted that additional information on the agenda of the upcoming session will be provided later.
