Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates President of Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 14:50
    Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates President of Azerbaijan

    Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, has sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

    Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

    I am confident that you are celebrating this year's holiday in a special mood. Thanks to your political wisdom and firm will, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its international authority and achieve its set goals.

    In Belarus, we attach particular importance to the strategic partnership between our countries, as well as to the steady development of interstate cooperation in various fields.

    I value the trusting contacts and mutual support on multilateral platforms, as well as your attention to deepening the Belarusian-Azerbaijani dialogue at all levels.

    I wish you strong health, happiness, and new achievements for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people," reads the letter.

    Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulatory letter President Ilham Aliyev
    Aleksandr Lukaşenko Azərbaycan Prezidentini təbrik edib
    Александр Лукашенко поздравил президента Азербайджана

    Latest News

    16:27
    Video

    Global Media Group joins 'Recycle batteries, protect nature' project

    Ecology
    16:10

    Arayik Harutyunyan calls tunnel and Baylik Baghi events in Kalbajar 'war crimes'

    Incident
    15:51

    Milli Majlis adopts statement on European Parliament resolution - UPDATED - FULL TEXT

    Foreign policy
    15:47
    Photo

    Witness testimonies heard in Khankandi terrorism trial

    Incident
    15:45

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    15:44
    Photo

    AnewZ produces documentary on Ruben Vardanyan's financial fraud

    Domestic policy
    15:18

    Baku to host New Year's fair

    AIC
    15:13

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Azerbaijani President

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed