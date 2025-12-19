Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates President of Azerbaijan

Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, has sent a congratulatory letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

I am confident that you are celebrating this year's holiday in a special mood. Thanks to your political wisdom and firm will, the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its international authority and achieve its set goals.

In Belarus, we attach particular importance to the strategic partnership between our countries, as well as to the steady development of interstate cooperation in various fields.

I value the trusting contacts and mutual support on multilateral platforms, as well as your attention to deepening the Belarusian-Azerbaijani dialogue at all levels.

I wish you strong health, happiness, and new achievements for the benefit of the Azerbaijani people," reads the letter.