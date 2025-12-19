Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    Domestic policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 15:10
    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    The trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia at the Baku Military Court continued on Friday with the hearing of the defendants' final statements.

    According to Report, at the December 19 hearing, defendant David Manukyan delivered his closing remarks, presenting counterarguments to the prosecution's position and stating his disagreement with the points raised by state prosecutors.

    Manukyan said he had not participated in so-called "security council meetings" of the self-proclaimed regime in any capacity, stressing that his official duties did not envisage such involvement.

    Another defendant, Arayik Harutyunyan, also delivered his final statement, expressing disagreement with the prosecution's arguments. He said he had received his education in Karabakh, as had his two brothers, and claimed there had been no problems studying in the Armenian language. Harutyunyan also stated that there had been no conflicts between them and Azerbaijanis, adding: "We took part in each other's events."

    The Baku Military Court is continuing to hear the case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war and genocide, as well as violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and a number of other serious crimes allegedly committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression.

    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsi təqsirləndirilən şəxslərin son söz çıxışları ilə davam etdirilir
    Суд по делу граждан Армении продолжается заслушиванием заключительных слов обвиняемых

