    Foreign policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 15:13
    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Azerbaijani President

    The First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

    In the interests of the country, you have worthily fulfilled the expectations of your people and of your great father.

    Thanks to your far-sighted policy, Azerbaijan's international prestige has grown, and a new stage of peace and mutual trust has been established in the region.

    I wish your country continued prosperity and new achievements.

    I particularly value the respect that has developed between us and fondly recall all our meetings and conversations, which took place in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

    On this momentous occasion, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you robust health, success in your noble endeavors, and prosperity and further achievements for the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," reads the letter.

