Construction of Aghband-Kelaleh highway bridge over Araz River proceeding according to schedule

The construction of the Aghband-Kelaleh highway bridge over the Araz River is proceeding according to schedule, as announced during the phone call between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, according to Report.

During the phone call, the heads of state reflected favorably on the Iranian President's previous visits to Azerbaijan and the productive negotiations held during their meetings, noting that these high-level interactions have significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations.