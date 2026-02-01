Protest held outside US Embassy in Denmark over Greenland

On Saturday, thousands of people held a silent protest outside the US Embassy in Denmark amid tensions related to Greenland.

Report informs via Associated Press that the protest was organized by the Danish Veterans Support Association in Copenhagen. Veterans and other participants initially gathered at the Kastellet Citadel before marching to the US Embassy building. The demonstrators then observed five minutes of silence in memory of the Danish armed forces and police.

"On Saturday, hundreds of Danish veterans-many of whom fought side by side with US troops-and thousands of their supporters held a silent protest outside the US Embassy in Copenhagen in response to threats by the administration of (US President Donald) Trump to seize Greenland and Trump's downplaying of their contribution to combat operations," the report said.

It is noted that the protesters also ceremonially raised 52 Danish flags in front of the US Embassy. The flags bore the names of 52 Danish servicemen who were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

On January 21, Trump stated that a framework for a future agreement on Greenland had been developed during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The authorities of Denmark and Greenland have warned Washington against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.