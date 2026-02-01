Record number of breweries closed in United Kingdom

Around 140 breweries shut down in the UK in 2025, marking the highest annual figure since 1974, the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) said in a comment to The Daily Telegraph, according to Report.

"Despite strong demand for craft beer, over the past year we have witnessed the highest brewery closure rates ever recorded. The number of operating breweries is declining across all regions of the UK," said SIBA Chief Executive Andy Slee.

The main reason cited for the closures is the increase in taxation in the UK, including higher excise duties on alcohol and an increase in value-added tax (VAT).

Profitability is becoming a challenge for brewers due to suffocating taxation that affects both breweries and their core customers-pubs-as well as the dominance of global beer brands in the market, Slee concluded.