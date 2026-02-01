Several injured, including child, in shooting at Louisiana parade

Four adults and a six-year-old child were injured in a shooting during a Saturday parade in a small town in the US state of Louisiana, authorities said.

The incident occurred as crowds gathered for a Mardi Gras parade, prompting people to flee in panic in search of safety, Report informs via the Associated Press.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis told journalists that the shooting took place shortly after the parade began around noon in the rural town of Clinton, located about 50 kilometers north of Baton Rouge.

Investigators are working to piece together what happened, why it occurred, and who may be responsible, Travis said, noting that answers remain unclear despite an increased law enforcement presence at the event.

Three individuals in the area who were carrying firearms were taken into custody, Travis added, though it is not yet known whether they were involved in the shooting.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry condemned the incident, calling it "completely horrific and unacceptable."

No information has yet been released on the condition of those injured.