    Region
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 16:46
    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Military attaches from European Union countries must leave Iran as soon as possible, Alireza Salimi, the spokesperson for the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said, Report informs via SNN.

    "The military attaches of European countries, stationed in our embassies, must leave the country immediately: they are terrorists. Allowing terrorists to remain in the country is contrary to existing law," Salimi said.

    He added that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs must implement this requirement today.

    Earlier today, the Iranian parliament recognized the armed forces of EU countries as terrorist organizations, in response to a similar decision by the EU regarding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    İran spikerinin nümayəndəsi: Aİ-nin hərbi attaşeləri dərhal İranı tərk etməlidir
    Тегеран: Военные атташе ЕС должны немедленно покинуть Иран

