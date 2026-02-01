Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 15:56
    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    A freight train of 25 wagons carrying Russian grain has departed from Bilajari station, en route to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory.

    According to Report, the total cargo amounts to 1,746 tons.

    The train will first travel through Georgia before reaching Dalarik station in Armenia.

    To date, 285 wagons carrying a total of 19,900 tons of Russian grain have already been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijani transit routes.

    Russian grain for Armenia Bilajari transit
    Photo
    Video
    Ermənistana Rusiya taxılı daşıyan yük qatarı Biləcəri Dəmiryol Stansiyasından yola düşüb
    Photo
    Video
    Поезд с российским зерном отправился в Армению со станции Баладжары

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed