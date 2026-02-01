Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station
A freight train of 25 wagons carrying Russian grain has departed from Bilajari station, en route to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory.
According to Report, the total cargo amounts to 1,746 tons.
The train will first travel through Georgia before reaching Dalarik station in Armenia.
To date, 285 wagons carrying a total of 19,900 tons of Russian grain have already been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijani transit routes.
