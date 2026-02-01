Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services has finalized measures aimed at protecting children from the potentially harmful effects of social media.

According to Report, citing Haber Global, the new legislation will prohibit children under 15 from creating social media accounts-even with parental consent. Access will be limited to age-appropriate games.

Social media providers will be required to implement stronger safeguards to ensure children's safety online and take active steps to prevent digital addiction. While there will be no blanket age restriction for games, an age-rating system will be introduced, allowing children to play only games suited to their age group.

The initiative also establishes specific rules for age verification systems on social networks and strengthens parental guidance and control over children"s digital activity.

Additionally, platforms will be required to develop robust mechanisms for submitting electronic complaints, enabling users to report illegal or harmful content more effectively.

The new regulations reflect Türkiye's broader effort to create a safer online environment for children and reduce their exposure to harmful digital influences.