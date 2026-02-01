Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 15:42
    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services has finalized measures aimed at protecting children from the potentially harmful effects of social media.

    According to Report, citing Haber Global, the new legislation will prohibit children under 15 from creating social media accounts-even with parental consent. Access will be limited to age-appropriate games.

    Social media providers will be required to implement stronger safeguards to ensure children's safety online and take active steps to prevent digital addiction. While there will be no blanket age restriction for games, an age-rating system will be introduced, allowing children to play only games suited to their age group.

    The initiative also establishes specific rules for age verification systems on social networks and strengthens parental guidance and control over children"s digital activity.

    Additionally, platforms will be required to develop robust mechanisms for submitting electronic complaints, enabling users to report illegal or harmful content more effectively.

    The new regulations reflect Türkiye's broader effort to create a safer online environment for children and reduce their exposure to harmful digital influences.

    social media restrictions children
    Türkiyədə uşaqlara sosial media qadağasının təfərrüatları məlum olub
    Стали известны подробности запрета соцсетей для детей в Турции

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed