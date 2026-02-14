Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President Ilham Aliyev meets President of Bulgaria in Munich

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 15:00
    President Ilham Aliyev meets President of Bulgaria in Munich

    On February 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova in Munich, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President Iliana Iotova noted that she had participated in the Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Azerbaijan and had become closely acquainted with the country's culture, emphasizing that the traditions of Novruz and the art of mugham had left a deep impression on her.

    Iliana Iotova also recalled the support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the restoration of the "Trapezitsa" Architectural Museum-Reserve in Bulgaria and expressed her gratitude for this assistance.

    She thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the teaching of the Bulgarian language at higher education institutions in Azerbaijan and for the attention shown to Bulgarian culture.

    During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the signing, a few days earlier, of the Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo on the establishment and reconstruction of the "Shusha" Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo.

    The parties discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, electricity exports, agriculture, tourism, and other areas, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

    Bulgaria's support for the development of Azerbaijan–European Union relations was highly appreciated.

    It was also noted that Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum in May this year, and that Bulgaria will be represented at a high level at the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Bulgaria Munich security conference Iliana Iotova
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Münxendə bolqarıstanlı həmkarı ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Мюнхене с президентом Болгарии

    Latest News

    15:36

    Zelenskyy: Not single power plant left in Ukraine undamaged by Russia

    Other countries
    15:18

    Head of European Commission calls for implementation of Europe's mutual defense idea

    Other countries
    15:08

    Ursula von der Leyen: New technologies to help strengthen NATO-EU defense co-op

    Other countries
    15:00
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets President of Bulgaria in Munich

    Foreign policy
    14:47
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee in Munich

    Foreign policy
    14:21

    Von der Leyen: Europe must become more independent

    Other countries
    13:57

    Wang Yi: Problems in int'l system not related to UN, but to actions of individual countries

    Other countries
    13:55

    Wang Yi: Attempts to separate Taiwan from China may provoke serious conflict with US

    Other countries
    13:44

    US secretary of state: Disagreements with China should be resolved peacefully

    Other countries
    All News Feed