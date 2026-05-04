Azerbaijan developing critical metals mining projects with Uzbekistan - EXCLUSIVE
Finance
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:22
Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Uzbekistan in the production of critical metals, Uzbek Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology Ural Yusupov told Report on the sidelines of the 59th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank's Board of Governors in Samarkand.
"The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company will finance projects for the extraction, processing, and exploration of critical minerals. We are currently developing a list of projects to submit to the fund so we can begin their practical implementation," the deputy minister emphasized.
The agreement establishing the company was signed in early 2023. The authorized capital of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company is $500 million.
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