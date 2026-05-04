ADB president: Middle East crisis further increasing importance of Middle Corridor
Infrastructure
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:31
The Middle Corridor's importance is growing as trade routes shift and geopolitical risks intensify, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said at a press conference dedicated to the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.
"In fact, the current crisis in the Middle East further increases the importance of this route. ADB is supporting the corridor through infrastructure investments and policy reforms. This is being done to improve logistical connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and develop tourism in the country. Going forward, the bank intends to further strengthen its support for the modernization of the country's transport corridors through planned road and rail projects," Kanda emphasized.
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