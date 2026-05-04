Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ADB president: Middle East crisis further increasing importance of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:31
    ADB president: Middle East crisis further increasing importance of Middle Corridor

    The Middle Corridor's importance is growing as trade routes shift and geopolitical risks intensify, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said at a press conference dedicated to the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "In fact, the current crisis in the Middle East further increases the importance of this route. ADB is supporting the corridor through infrastructure investments and policy reforms. This is being done to improve logistical connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and develop tourism in the country. Going forward, the bank intends to further strengthen its support for the modernization of the country's transport corridors through planned road and rail projects," Kanda emphasized.

    Masato Kanda 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Middle East
    ADB prezidenti: Yaxın Şərqdəki böhran Orta Dəhlizin əhəmiyyətini daha da artırır
    Президент АБР: Кризис на Ближнем Востоке еще больше повышает важность Среднего коридора

    Latest News

    12:04

    Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillar

    Other countries
    11:47

    Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

    Other countries
    11:41

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    11:33

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    11:17

    ADB, Japan launch first disaster risk financing facility

    Finance
    All News Feed