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    ADB intends to expand its comprehensive support to Uzbekistan

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:34
    ADB intends to expand its comprehensive support to Uzbekistan

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to further expanding its support to Uzbekistan across a wide range of areas, ADB President Masato Kanda said at a press conference dedicated to the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "This includes regional cooperation and integration. In fact, Uzbekistan is an integral part of the two initiatives I just announced.

    The Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative and the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway-both of these initiatives will expand energy and digital connectivity both within Uzbekistan and across its borders," he said.

    Kanda noted that improved connectivity will help address these challenges, providing business opportunities and ensuring access to essential government services for people in the most remote areas.

    "In addition to infrastructure projects, ADB will, of course, expand its direct support for social protection and human capital development. ADB will continue to strengthen its partnership with Uzbekistan in all aspects of supporting inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth. Ultimately, infrastructure is a crucial part of our work, but our ultimate mission is to improve the lives of people, especially the poorest and most vulnerable," the bank's head added.

    Masato Kanda 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Asia-Pacific Digital Highway
    ADB Özbəkistana hərtərəfli dəstəyi genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    АБР намерен расширять всестороннюю поддержку Узбекистана

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