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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ADB chief: Digital infrastructure is vital necessity

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:42
    ADB chief: Digital infrastructure is vital necessity

    Digital infrastructure is not a luxury, but a vital necessity, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said at a seminar dedicated to the launch of the digital highway during the bank's 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "It supports public services, stimulates private enterprise, and lays the foundation for the development of AI and the platforms of tomorrow. This foundation must be built on trust, based on effective governance, robust data mechanisms, and inclusiveness," he said.

    According to him, the challenges facing our region are real, but so are the opportunities they present.

    "If we act boldly and together, we will build a digital future in the Asia-Pacific region that is open, resilient, and inclusive. A future of boundless opportunity for all," the president added.

    Masato Kanda 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Digital infrastructure
    Глава АБР: Цифровая инфраструктура - это жизненно важная необходимость

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