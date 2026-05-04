ADB chief: Digital infrastructure is vital necessity

Digital infrastructure is not a luxury, but a vital necessity, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda said at a seminar dedicated to the launch of the digital highway during the bank's 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors, Report informs.

"It supports public services, stimulates private enterprise, and lays the foundation for the development of AI and the platforms of tomorrow. This foundation must be built on trust, based on effective governance, robust data mechanisms, and inclusiveness," he said.

According to him, the challenges facing our region are real, but so are the opportunities they present.

"If we act boldly and together, we will build a digital future in the Asia-Pacific region that is open, resilient, and inclusive. A future of boundless opportunity for all," the president added.