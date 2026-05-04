Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku
Tourism
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:44
The first direct flight on the Belgrade-Baku-Belgrade route was officially welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on May 3.
Flights on the new route will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The new route is expected to significantly bolster tourism and commercial exchange between the two nations.
The ceremony was attended by officials from the Azerbaijani Government, a Serbian delegation, and senior Air Serbia executives.
The launch of a new route is a significant step in diversifying the international flight network of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, further solidifying Baku"s status as a premier regional aviation and tourism hub.
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