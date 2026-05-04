Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku

    Tourism
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 09:44
    Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku

    The first direct flight on the Belgrade-Baku-Belgrade route was officially welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on May 3.

    Flights on the new route will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The new route is expected to significantly bolster tourism and commercial exchange between the two nations.

    The ceremony was attended by officials from the Azerbaijani Government, a Serbian delegation, and senior Air Serbia executives.

    The launch of a new route is a significant step in diversifying the international flight network of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, further solidifying Baku"s status as a premier regional aviation and tourism hub.

    Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku
    Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku
    Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku
    Air Serbia launches direct flights from Belgrade to Baku

    Air Serbia direct flight Heydar Aliyev International Airport
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