Mirziyoyev talks on plans to list shares of Uzbekistan's investment fund abroad
Other countries
- 04 May, 2026
- 09:49
Uzbekistan will soon list shares of the National Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the international market, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors, Report informs.
He added that this includes all assets of 13 strategically important enterprises.
"I am confident that such an important step will further strengthen our partners' confidence in the country's investment climate," the president noted.
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