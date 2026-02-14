Ursula von der Leyen: New technologies to help strengthen NATO-EU defense co-op

New technologies, such as AI, can ensure interoperability between the defense capabilities of NATO countries and the EU, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference, Report informs.

"Look at command and control. We know that we have too many different weapon systems, tanks, jets, and ships. But new technologies like AI and software can help forge interoperability between member states, NATO, and the European Union. And this is what Europe is good at. We have all agreed to spend more. We need to get the money out the door and turn this into real defence capabilities," she noted. "We should not look at these industries as purely commercial, but as core to the defence and the defence value chain. We have inspiring European defence tech champions. We just need to incentivize them. This is especially true for the dual-use tech fields: AI, cyber, drones, and space. Their journey to market must be rapid."