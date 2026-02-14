President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee in Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, in Munich on February 14, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the conversation, the head of state expressed satisfaction recalling his previous meetings with Armin Laschet.

Armin Laschet conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on the progress made in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and stated that achieving peace holds significant importance for the overall development of the region.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan's regional peace and cooperation initiatives.

They emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany are developing in various domains, including political, economic-trade, energy, and other fields.

They touched upon the important role Azerbaijan plays in Europe's energy security, and exchanged views on the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the prospects for bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's role in interfaith and intercultural dialogue and the importance of sharing this experience within an international framework.