    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 15:29
    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he believes the United States could launch a strike against Iran within the next 48 hours, citing rising regional tensions, according to Report.

    "I expect a strike on Iran within the next 48 hours, along with some other major developments," Vučić said during an interview on Serbian television channel Pink.

    "The conditions today are not easy. I am convinced that our commitment to preserving peace is of crucial importance."

    His comments follow recent statements by US President Donald Trump. On January 26, Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, expressing hope that Tehran would come to the negotiating table and reach a "fair and equal" deal that would include a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.

    Trump also warned that "the next attack will be even worse," urging that such an outcome be prevented.

    Vuçiç: ABŞ növbəti 48 saat ərzində İrana zərbə endirə bilər
    Вучич: США могут нанести удар по Ирану в ближайшие 48 часов

