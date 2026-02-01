Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he believes the United States could launch a strike against Iran within the next 48 hours, citing rising regional tensions, according to Report.

"I expect a strike on Iran within the next 48 hours, along with some other major developments," Vučić said during an interview on Serbian television channel Pink.

"The conditions today are not easy. I am convinced that our commitment to preserving peace is of crucial importance."

His comments follow recent statements by US President Donald Trump. On January 26, Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, expressing hope that Tehran would come to the negotiating table and reach a "fair and equal" deal that would include a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.

Trump also warned that "the next attack will be even worse," urging that such an outcome be prevented.