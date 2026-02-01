Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 16:34
    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Indonesia has allowed xAI, the company of American billionaire Elon Musk, to resume operations of its chatbot Grok after assurances that the platform will block the generation of sexualized content within the country.

    Report nforms via Bloomberg that earlier in January, Indonesian authorities temporarily banned Grok over concerns that the chatbot could be used to generate pornographic images, including those involving minors.

    xAI sent a letter to the Indonesian government detailing the measures it had taken to prevent misuse of Grok.

    The government stated it will continue to monitor the chatbot for further violations, including the distribution of illegal content and breaches of child protection standards.

    İndoneziya hökuməti "Grok" çatbotun istifadəsinə yenidən icazə verib
    Индонезия вновь разрешила использование чат-бота Grok в стране

