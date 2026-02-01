Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

Indonesia has allowed xAI, the company of American billionaire Elon Musk, to resume operations of its chatbot Grok after assurances that the platform will block the generation of sexualized content within the country.

Report nforms via Bloomberg that earlier in January, Indonesian authorities temporarily banned Grok over concerns that the chatbot could be used to generate pornographic images, including those involving minors.

xAI sent a letter to the Indonesian government detailing the measures it had taken to prevent misuse of Grok.

The government stated it will continue to monitor the chatbot for further violations, including the distribution of illegal content and breaches of child protection standards.