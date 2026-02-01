Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    • 01 February, 2026
    • 17:37
    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    An Iranian reconnaissance drone carried out an extended flight over the Gulf of Oman on Sunday.

    According to Report, which refers to the aviation tracking service Flightradar24, the flight took place against the backdrop of two-day military exercises conducted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz region and adjacent areas of the Persian and Gulf of Oman, during which live-fire drills are planned.

    Meanwhile, the previous day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East issued a warning to Iranian forces, stating it would not tolerate hazardous maneuvers such as flights over US warships or high-speed boats approaching on a collision course.

    According to the command, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is currently conducting "routine flight operations" in the Arabian Sea.

