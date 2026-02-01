Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

The number of fatalities from the bar fire at the Crans-Montana resort has risen to 41, the Vaud canton prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Report informs via Blick that an 18-year-old Swiss citizen succumbed to burn injuries on January 31 at a hospital in Zurich, bringing the death toll to 41.

The fire occurred on the night of January 1 at the bar, Le Constellation, at the popular Crans-Montana ski resort in central Switzerland. On January 2, police confirmed 40 deaths and reported 119 people injured.