Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 17:58
    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    The number of fatalities from the bar fire at the Crans-Montana resort has risen to 41, the Vaud canton prosecutor's office said in a statement.

    Report informs via Blick that an 18-year-old Swiss citizen succumbed to burn injuries on January 31 at a hospital in Zurich, bringing the death toll to 41.

    The fire occurred on the night of January 1 at the bar, Le Constellation, at the popular Crans-Montana ski resort in central Switzerland. On January 2, police confirmed 40 deaths and reported 119 people injured.

    Crans-Montana resort bar fire
    Kran-Montanadakı barda baş verən yanğında ölənlərin sayı 41 nəfərə çatıb
    Число погибших из-за пожара в баре в Кран-Монтане выросло до 41

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed