Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41
Other countries
- 01 February, 2026
- 17:58
The number of fatalities from the bar fire at the Crans-Montana resort has risen to 41, the Vaud canton prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Report informs via Blick that an 18-year-old Swiss citizen succumbed to burn injuries on January 31 at a hospital in Zurich, bringing the death toll to 41.
The fire occurred on the night of January 1 at the bar, Le Constellation, at the popular Crans-Montana ski resort in central Switzerland. On January 2, police confirmed 40 deaths and reported 119 people injured.
