Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 17:08
    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Balkan countries have priority over other nations in the process of joining the European Union, Vice Prime Minister and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

    "We support Ukraine's accession to the EU, but the Balkans come first. We have made commitments to them, and they are our priority. On March 3, we will hold the ‘Friends of the Balkans' meeting in Rome. On April 1, we will visit Belgrade with the German Foreign Minister Wadenfels to show our attention to Serbia. We will help Ukraine, which still needs to follow its own path," he said.

    It should be noted that in June 2022, the European Union granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, setting several strict conditions for the formal start of accession negotiations.

    On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić noted that the main debate within the EU will later focus on Ukraine's potential accession in 2027.

    The five Western Balkan countries-Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia-hold official EU candidate status. Receiving candidate status is only the beginning of a lengthy process toward EU membership.

    Türkiye has held candidate status since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010, and Serbia since 2012. The most recent country to join the EU was Croatia in 2013, after a ten-year accession process.

    Balkans European Union Antonio Tajani
    İtaliyanın xarici işlər naziri: Balkanlar Ukraynadan əvvəl Aİ-yə qoşulmalıdır
    Глава МИД Италии: Балканы должны вступить в ЕС раньше Украины

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed