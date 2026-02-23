King of Eswatini to attend WUF13

King Mswati III of Eswatini will attend the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to be held in May this year in Baku.

According to Report, the king said while receiving Huseyn Rahimli, Chargé d"Affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to South Africa, that Eswatini is interested in expanding trade and economic ties with Baku, including in energy, transport and investment, as well as in implementing joint projects in the mining sector and attracting Azerbaijani investment to support the development of the industry.

Huseyn Rahimli noted that, drawing on the experience of Azerbaijan"s flagship public service models ASAN and DOST, relevant assistance has been provided to African countries to improve public sector services. He also proposed exploring the possibility of introducing the ASAN service concept in Eswatini. Mswati III emphasized his country"s interest in establishing such service centers.

As part of the visit, Rahimli also met with Eswatini"s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Folile Shakantu. The sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in various areas.

Rahimli additionally attended the opening ceremony of the Eswatini Parliament. Following the event, he met with Parliament Speaker Jabulani Mabuza, during which the significant role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing the bilateral agenda was underscored. Rahimli noted that the Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis currently chairs the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, highlighting opportunities for cooperation in this regard.