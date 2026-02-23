Trump says he was granted tariff powers by Supreme Court

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US President Donald Trump said that the Supreme Court's ruling on import tariffs has effectively granted him significantly more authority than he previously had, according to Report.

    According to Report, the American leader wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social.

    "The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

    According to Trump, some countries "have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades," stressing that he will now be able to use trade licenses to increase pressure on those countries.

    "Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation - I have a job to do. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump added.

    On February 20, the Supreme Court ruled that the law on emergency economic powers, which Trump had relied on when imposing trade tariffs, does not grant the president the authority to take such actions. In response, Trump promised to use a backup plan and later raised previously imposed import tariffs on goods from all countries worldwide from 10% to 15%.

    Tramp Ali Məhkəmənin ona rüsumlarla bağlı səlahiyyət verdiyini bildirib
    Трамп заявил, что Верховный суд наделил его полномочиями по пошлинам

