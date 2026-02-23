Commemorative event held in Germany marking anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

A commemorative event marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Azerbaijani House in the German city of Magdeburg.

According to Report, the information was published on the official page of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan on the social media platform X.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the tragedy. Yashar Niftaliyev, head of the Azerbaijani House, presented historical facts about the events in Khojaly, stressing that the massacre left an indelible mark on the memory of the Azerbaijani people. He also spoke about the efforts of diaspora organizations to disseminate accurate information about the tragedy within the international community.

During the meeting, it was noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army demonstrated high professionalism and combat capability during the 44-day Patriotic War, reaffirming the country"s strength and potential on the international stage.