New terminal to be built at Heydar Aliyev International Airport — EXCLUSIVE

A central strategic priority for Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the long run will be the construction of a new terminal, the airport told Report.

According to the statement, the primary focus in the coming years will be on making more efficient use of existing infrastructure and increasing overall capacity.

Planned measures include streamlining internal terminal operations, expanding automation, broadening the adoption of advanced technologies in border control and aviation security, and improving passenger flow management, particularly during peak hours. The airport also intends to raise the effective capacity of the current terminal through targeted infrastructure upgrades and functional adjustments.

Officials noted that the construction of a new terminal would significantly expand the airport"s total capacity.

"The strategy is twofold: first, to maximize and optimize existing resources in order to increase throughput; second, to ensure long-term, sustainable growth through the development of a new terminal," the airport said.

The airport currently operates two terminals serving both international and domestic routes and providing passenger services. Over the past year, flights were operated to 75 international destinations by 40 foreign airlines. The most popular routes were Istanbul, Tbilisi, Dubai, Ankara and Moscow. In total, Baku Airport handled more than 7.64 million passengers in 2025.