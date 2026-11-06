Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2026)

    Finance
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 09:01
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    100.29

    6.51

    39.44

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    91.96

    5.11

    34.54

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,051.60

    - 102.30

    - 289.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,523.06

    - 1,833.06

    3,459.77

    S&P 500

    7,353.73

    - 334.89

    508.23

    Nasdaq

    24,315.00

    - 1,421.51

    1,073.01

    Nikkei

    57,285.55

    - 4,903.08

    6,946.07

    Dax

    26,325.01

    - 112.66

    1,834.60

    FTSE 100

    10,782.66

    - 46.55

    851.28

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,205.37

    27.48

    55.87

    Shanghai Composite

    3,686.90

    0.73

    - 281.94

    Bist 100

    11,333.27

    - 144.86

    71.75

    RTS

    946.84

    4.71

    - 167.29

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1198

    - 0.0064

    - 0.0547

    USD/GBP

    1.3433

    - 0.0057

    - 0.0040

    JPY/USD

    157.9200

    - 0.0300

    1.4700

    RUB/USD

    81.5731

    - 0.2270

    2.8231

    TRY/USD

    50.1566

    0.1106

    7.2004

    CNY/USD

    6.6713

    0.0007

    - 0.3177
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.11.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.11.2026)
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