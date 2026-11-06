Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2026)
Finance
- 06 November, 2026
- 09:01
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
100.29
|
6.51
|
39.44
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
91.96
|
5.11
|
34.54
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,051.60
|
- 102.30
|
- 289.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,523.06
|
- 1,833.06
|
3,459.77
|
S&P 500
|
7,353.73
|
- 334.89
|
508.23
|
Nasdaq
|
24,315.00
|
- 1,421.51
|
1,073.01
|
Nikkei
|
57,285.55
|
- 4,903.08
|
6,946.07
|
Dax
|
26,325.01
|
- 112.66
|
1,834.60
|
FTSE 100
|
10,782.66
|
- 46.55
|
851.28
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,205.37
|
27.48
|
55.87
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,686.90
|
0.73
|
- 281.94
|
Bist 100
|
11,333.27
|
- 144.86
|
71.75
|
RTS
|
946.84
|
4.71
|
- 167.29
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1198
|
- 0.0064
|
- 0.0547
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3433
|
- 0.0057
|
- 0.0040
|
JPY/USD
|
157.9200
|
- 0.0300
|
1.4700
|
RUB/USD
|
81.5731
|
- 0.2270
|
2.8231
|
TRY/USD
|
50.1566
|
0.1106
|
7.2004
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6713
|
0.0007
|
- 0.3177
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.11.2026)
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