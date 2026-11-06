Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan marks Television and Radio Day, a century after its first radio broadcast

    Media
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 09:25
    Azerbaijan marks Television and Radio Day, a century after its first radio broadcast

    Azerbaijan marks Television and Radio Day on November 6, a professional holiday for television and radio workers. This year marks 100 years since the country's first radio broadcast.

    Report recalls that radio broadcasting began in Azerbaijan on November 6, 1926, opening a new chapter in the country's media history.

    November 6 later became a day to celebrate both radio and television. The Baku Television Studio went on air for the first time on February 14, 1956, when actress Najiba Malikova opened the broadcast with the words "This is Baku on television." The feature film Bakhtiyar aired that same day.

    Over the decades, Azerbaijan's television and radio broadcasters have played an important role in promoting national and cultural values, shaping public opinion, and keeping the public informed.

    The sector continues to develop as digital broadcasting and new media technologies become more widely used.

    Azerbaijani media
    Bu gün Azərbaycan Televiziyası və Radiosu Günüdür
    Сегодня — День телевидения и радио Азербайджана
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