Brent exceeds $100

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The cost of Brent crude oil futures for January 2027 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange is showing an upward trend of more than 2%, Report informs, citing trading data.

Specifically, the price of Brent crude rose by 1.99% to $100.25 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the cost of WTI crude oil futures for December delivery increased by 4.65%, reaching $92.22 per barrel.