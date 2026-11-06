Brent exceeds $100
Energy
- 06 November, 2026
- 09:31
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The cost of Brent crude oil futures for January 2027 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange is showing an upward trend of more than 2%, Report informs, citing trading data.
Specifically, the price of Brent crude rose by 1.99% to $100.25 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the cost of WTI crude oil futures for December delivery increased by 4.65%, reaching $92.22 per barrel.
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