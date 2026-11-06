Iran launches domestic satellite internet project to counter Starlink

Iran has initiated a project to develop its own domestic satellite internet to counter Starlink, Report informs, citing ISNA.

The announcement was made by Seyed Mohammad Amin Aghamiri, head of Iran's National Virtual Space Center. He also stated that authorities will continue to restrict internet access in the country to prevent the US and Israel from influencing public opinion. Aghamiri clarified that this measure is necessary to protect the population's "psychological security" and emphasized that it is an internet restriction, not a complete shutdown.

According to Aghamiri, the internal "National Information Network," which has been in development for years to reduce dependence on the global internet, has not yet reached its target level and lags behind in some areas. However, he noted that domestic banking, ride-hailing, and messaging services remain fully operational even when the external internet is disconnected.

Aghamiri also condemned the unauthorized use of Starlink within Iran, referring to it as an enemy military tool.