    Two killed in Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Dnipro, officials say

    Other countries
    01 February, 2026
    11:16
    Two killed in Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Dnipro, officials say

    Two people were killed in a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, local authorities said.

    According to Report, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, said in a statement posted on Telegram that the victims were a man and a woman.

    "In Dnipro, two people were killed as a result of a UAV strike - a woman and a man. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," Hanzha wrote.

    He said the attack took place overnight, sparking a fire and destroying a private house, while two others were damaged. A passenger vehicle was also damaged in the strike.

    Hanzha added that on Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday, Russian forces also shelled the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets community using artillery and FPV drones. The attacks damaged residential buildings and infrastructure and disrupted electricity and gas supplies in the affected areas.

    Dneprə dron hücumu edilib, iki nəfər ölüb
    При ударах российского беспилотника по Днепру погибли два человека

