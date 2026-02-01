Strong winds and snow forecast for parts of Azerbaijan tomorrow

Azerbaijan is expected to experience stronger winds tomorrow, February 2, with snow possible in some regions, the National Hydrometeorology Service said, as quoted by Report.

In Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, skies will be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast, with mostly dry conditions. Northwest winds during the day will shift to moderate southwest winds. Nighttime temperatures are forecast at 3–5°C (37–41°F), rising to 7–10°C (45–50°F) during the day. Atmospheric pressure will increase from 755 mm to 760 mm, while relative humidity is expected to range from 75–85% at night to 60–70% during the day.

Across other regions, weather will generally remain dry, though some areas may see precipitation during the day, with snow in mountainous regions. Fog is also possible in places, and western winds may occasionally strengthen in certain districts.

Temperatures outside Baku are forecast to range from 3–8°C (37–46°F) at night to 12–17°C (54–63°F) during the day, while in mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures may drop to -3°C (27°F), rising to 5–10°C (41–50°F) during the day.