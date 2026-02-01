Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports releases athlete rankings

    Individual sports
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 12:13
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports releases athlete rankings

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports has released its latest ranking of Azerbaijani athletes as of February 1, 2026.

    According to Report, citing the ministry, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov tops the list with 480 points.

    Freestyle wrestler Georgiy Meshvildishvili follows in second place with 460 points, while judoka Zelim Kotsoev is third with 430 points.

    The ranking continues with Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvi Ganizada (400 points), judoka Eljan Hajiyev (370), freestyle wrestlers Osman Nurmagomedov and Arseniy Djioev (both 340 points), judoka Zelim Chkaev (330), and Greco-Roman wrestlers Murad Akhmediyev (330) and Eldaniz Azizli (320).

    The ministry's rankings highlight the country's ongoing focus on wrestling and judo as Azerbaijan continues to cultivate talent in traditional combat sports.

    Ministry of Youth and Sports athletes ranking
    Azərbaycan idmançılarının reytinq cədvəli açıqlanıb
    Министерство молодежи и спорта опубликовало рейтинг азербайджанских спортсменов

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed