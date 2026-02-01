Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports releases athlete rankings

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports has released its latest ranking of Azerbaijani athletes as of February 1, 2026.

According to Report, citing the ministry, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov tops the list with 480 points.

Freestyle wrestler Georgiy Meshvildishvili follows in second place with 460 points, while judoka Zelim Kotsoev is third with 430 points.

The ranking continues with Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvi Ganizada (400 points), judoka Eljan Hajiyev (370), freestyle wrestlers Osman Nurmagomedov and Arseniy Djioev (both 340 points), judoka Zelim Chkaev (330), and Greco-Roman wrestlers Murad Akhmediyev (330) and Eldaniz Azizli (320).

The ministry's rankings highlight the country's ongoing focus on wrestling and judo as Azerbaijan continues to cultivate talent in traditional combat sports.