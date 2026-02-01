Israel reopens Rafah crossing in Gaza

The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border reopened today.

According to Report, citing Sky News, dozens of ambulances from the Egyptian Red Crescent entered through the crossing to prepare for the transfer of sick and injured people out of Gaza.

Earlier, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and instructions from Israel's political leadership, the Rafah crossing would reopen on February 1 in both directions, but only for limited movement of people.

The agency noted that entry into and exit from Gaza through the crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security checks by Israeli authorities and under the supervision of the European Union mission.