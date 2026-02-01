Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Israel reopens Rafah crossing in Gaza

    Other countries
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 12:24
    Israel reopens Rafah crossing in Gaza

    The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border reopened today.

    According to Report, citing Sky News, dozens of ambulances from the Egyptian Red Crescent entered through the crossing to prepare for the transfer of sick and injured people out of Gaza.

    Earlier, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and instructions from Israel's political leadership, the Rafah crossing would reopen on February 1 in both directions, but only for limited movement of people.

    The agency noted that entry into and exit from Gaza through the crossing will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security checks by Israeli authorities and under the supervision of the European Union mission.

    Israel Gaza Strip Rafah crossing
    Rəfah keçid məntəqəsi açılıb
    Израиль открыл КПП "Рафах" в Газе

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed