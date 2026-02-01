Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Puccini's 'Tosca' showcased by Azerbaijani ensemble in Oman

    Cultural policy
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 12:18
    Puccini's 'Tosca' showcased by Azerbaijani ensemble in Oman

    On January 31, the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman, hosted the premiere of Giacomo Puccini's world-renowned opera Tosca, performed by the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Culture, the performance was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, as well as the leadership of the Omani theater.

    The role of Mario Cavaradossi was performed by the acclaimed Azerbaijani tenor and People"s Artist of Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov, drawing significant interest from the audience.

    The production featured the symphony orchestra and choir of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, showcasing the ensemble"s full musical and theatrical range.

    The performance marks a significant milestone in the international promotion of Azerbaijan's musical culture, highlighting the country's growing presence on the world opera stage.

    State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Tosca
    Mədəniyyət naziri Omanda Opera və Balet Teatrı kollektivinin təqdimatında "Toska"nı izləyib
    В Омане представлена "Тоска" в исполнении коллектива Театра оперы и балета

