President: Azerbaijan ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions in the region
Foreign policy
- 01 February, 2026
- 09:06
Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.
According to Report, the head of state expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region, stating that Azerbaijan advocates for resolving such issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.
For his part, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.
