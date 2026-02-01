Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    President: Azerbaijan ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions in the region

    Foreign policy
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 09:06
    President: Azerbaijan ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions in the region

    Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

    According to Report, the head of state expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region, stating that Azerbaijan advocates for resolving such issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

    For his part, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan bölgədəki gərginliyin aradan qaldırılmasına töhfə verməyə hazırdır
    Президент: Азербайджан готов внести вклад в устранение напряженности в регионе

