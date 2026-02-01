Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation in musical arts
Cultural policy
- 01 February, 2026
- 09:00
During his visit to Oman, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with the Director General and Artistic Director of the Royal Opera House Muscat, Umberto Fanni.
According to Report, the minister provided information on the development of theater and opera in Azerbaijan.
The sides addressed issues of cooperation between the Royal Opera House Muscat and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, as well as other theatrical and concert institutions.
During the discussions, they also exchanged views on staging the opera "Koroghlu" by the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli at the Royal Opera House Muscat.
