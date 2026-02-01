Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation in musical arts

    Cultural policy
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 09:00
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation in musical arts

    During his visit to Oman, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with the Director General and Artistic Director of the Royal Opera House Muscat, Umberto Fanni.

    According to Report, the minister provided information on the development of theater and opera in Azerbaijan.

    The sides addressed issues of cooperation between the Royal Opera House Muscat and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, as well as other theatrical and concert institutions.

    During the discussions, they also exchanged views on staging the opera "Koroghlu" by the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli at the Royal Opera House Muscat.

    Azərbaycanla Oman arasında opera sənəti sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Оман обсудили сотрудничество в сфере музыкального искусства

