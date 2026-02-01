Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

    Foreign policy
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 08:55
    Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

    On January 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that during the conversation, the sides reaffirmed that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are built upon the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness, underscored by the deep historical, ethnic, and religious bonds shared by their peoples.

    During the phone call, the heads of state reflected favorably on the Iranian President's previous visits to Azerbaijan and the productive negotiations held during their meetings, noting that these high-level interactions have significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations. They also highlighted that the construction of the Aghband-Kelaleh highway bridge over the Araz River is proceeding according to schedule.

    The head of state expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region, stating that Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to de-escalating tensions. He emphasized that Azerbaijan advocates for resolving such issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

    For his part, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev.

    During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of the friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries and on future joint steps. They agreed to continue further contacts.

    Ilham Aliyev Masoud Pezeshkian phone call
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Məsud Pezeşkiana zəng edib
    Ильхам Алиев позвонил президенту Ирана Масуду Пезешкиану

    Latest News

    11:42

    Greece, Italy and Cyprus shift away from renewable energy strategies, return to oil and gas

    Other countries
    11:16

    Two killed in Russian drone strike on Ukraine's Dnipro, officials say

    Other countries
    10:58

    Several injured, including child, in shooting at Louisiana parade

    Other countries
    10:38

    Trump says talks on Greenland have begun

    Other countries
    10:32

    Russia rejects any deployment of EU or NATO troops in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

    Region
    10:04

    US Embassy to reopen in Venezuela after seven-year hiatus

    Other countries
    09:46

    Protest held outside US Embassy in Denmark over Greenland

    Other countries
    09:41

    Record number of breweries closed in United Kingdom

    Other countries
    09:18

    Construction of Aghband-Kelaleh highway bridge over Araz River proceeding according to schedule

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed