Mikayil Jabbarov, Vladanka Andreeva mull key priorities on cooperation agenda

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Vladanka Andreeva, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Azerbaijan, discussed key priorities on the cooperation agenda with the UN, Report informs.

"We exchanged views on the implementation of the United Nations–Azerbaijan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030, the development of the National SDG Monitoring System to strengthen oversight of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the continuation of efforts to localize the SDGs across regions in cooperation with UN specialized agencies," Jabbarov wrote on X.

The minister expressed "sincere gratitude to Ms. Vladanka Andreeva for her valuable contributions to strengthening the high-level partnership between the UN Country Team and the Government of Azerbaijan during her tenure" and wished her continued success in her future endeavors.