Azerbaijan's Fuzuli hosts closing concert of Uzbekistan Culture Days
Cultural policy
- 19 December, 2025
- 13:42
The closing concert of the Uzbekistan Culture Days was held in Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, said in a post on X, Report informs.
"The closing concert of the Uzbekistan Culture Days was held in Fuzuli. At the event hosted by Secondary School No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugh Beg, Uzbek artists performed colorful music and dance pieces," reads the post.
