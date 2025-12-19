Azerbaijan's Fuzuli hosts closing concert of Uzbekistan Culture Days

The closing concert of the Uzbekistan Culture Days was held in Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, said in a post on X, Report informs.

"The closing concert of the Uzbekistan Culture Days was held in Fuzuli. At the event hosted by Secondary School No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugh Beg, Uzbek artists performed colorful music and dance pieces," reads the post.