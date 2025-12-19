President Ilham Aliyev: The healthcare system in our country has entered a new stage of development

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    "The healthcare system in our country has entered a new stage of development," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international scientific-practical congress dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "In line with the goals of the state's healthcare policy, medical facilities are being reconstructed in accordance with the most modern standards, while research is being actively promoted through the integration of science and practice, with the application of the latest achievements in medical technology. The Advanced Training Institute for Doctors, which successfully fulfills its tasks in this direction, has made unique contributions to this process," the President emphasized.

    Prezident: Azərbaycanda səhiyyə sistemi öz inkişafının yeni mərhələsinə qədəm qoyub

