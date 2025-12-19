MP: European Parliament never listened to Azerbaijan's just voice

Human rights are protected in Azerbaijan, and no one is persecuted for political activities, Member of Parliament Azay Guliyev said at a session of the Milli Majlis.

According to Report, Guliyev criticized the European Parliament for repeated bias against Azerbaijan.

"The European Parliament once again targets Azerbaijan. These people have never listened to Azerbaijan's just voice, so what can we expect from them?" he said.

Guliyev added that when European institutions defend individuals accused of attempting a coup in Azerbaijan, their true intentions become clear.

"We strongly condemn this," the lawmaker stressed.