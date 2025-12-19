Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Suspect in deadly shooting at Brown, killing of MIT professor found dead

    A man who is suspected of killing two and wounding several others at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility, officials say, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Brown student and Portuguese national, was found dead Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Col. Oscar Perez, the Providence police chief, says at a news conference.

    Investigators believe Valente is responsible for both the shooting at Brown and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was fatally shot in his Brookline home Monday, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press. Authorities have not formally confirmed a connection between the two shootings.

    The official cannot publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and speaks to AP on condition of anonymity.

    Two people were killed and nine were wounded in the mass shooting Saturday at Brown University. The investigation had shifted Thursday when authorities said they were looking into a connection between the Brown mass shooting and an attack two days later near Boston that killed MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro.

    The FBI previously said it knew of no links between the cases.

