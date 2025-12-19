Zelenskyy 'gratefull' to all EU leaders for €90B in financial support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is "grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council's decision on €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026–2027," Report informs.

"This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent," Zelenskyy wrote on X.