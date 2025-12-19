Zelenskyy 'gratefull' to all EU leaders for €90B in financial support for Ukraine
Other countries
- 19 December, 2025
- 11:44
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is "grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council's decision on €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026–2027," Report informs.
"This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Latest News
13:21
Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku BoulevardICT
13:08
Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%Tourism
12:55
Photo
Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's AnkaraMedia
12:54
Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty ActMilli Majlis
12:51
Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coupsMilli Majlis
12:45
MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
12:39
Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland watersAIC
12:33
Photo
Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in WashingtonForeign policy
12:25