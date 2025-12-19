Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Zelenskyy 'gratefull' to all EU leaders for €90B in financial support for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 11:44
    Zelenskyy 'gratefull' to all EU leaders for €90B in financial support for Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is "grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council's decision on €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026–2027," Report informs.

    "This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy European Council financial support for Ukraine
    Zelenski Aİ ölkələrinə Ukraynaya 90 milyard avro ayırdıqlarına görə təşəkkür edib
    Зеленский поблагодарил страны ЕС за решение о выделении Украине 90 млрд евро

    Latest News

    13:21

    Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku Boulevard

    ICT
    13:08

    Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%

    Tourism
    12:55
    Photo

    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

    Media
    12:54

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act

    Milli Majlis
    12:51

    Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coups

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland waters

    AIC
    12:33
    Photo

    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

    Foreign policy
    12:25

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Brown, killing of MIT professor found dead

    Other countries
    All News Feed