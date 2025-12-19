Azerbaijan uses only half of its fishing quota for 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's fishing quota set for the Caspian Sea amounted to 27,850 tons, of which only 12,951 tons have been utilized, according to Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, Report informs.

"The quota for inland waters was set at 160 tons, of which 90 tons have been used," he stated at a press conference on Azerbaijan's fisheries policy and measures taken in 2025.

Aliyev added that in January 2025, the Biological Diversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued fishing permits to 216 individuals, while later in the year, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center granted permits to 15 more people.