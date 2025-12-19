Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan uses only half of its fishing quota for 2025

    AIC
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 12:20
    Azerbaijan uses only half of its fishing quota for 2025

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's fishing quota set for the Caspian Sea amounted to 27,850 tons, of which only 12,951 tons have been utilized, according to Jeyhun Aliyev, Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center under the Ministry of Agriculture, Report informs.

    "The quota for inland waters was set at 160 tons, of which 90 tons have been used," he stated at a press conference on Azerbaijan's fisheries policy and measures taken in 2025.

    Aliyev added that in January 2025, the Biological Diversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued fishing permits to 216 individuals, while later in the year, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center granted permits to 15 more people.

    Azerbaijan fishing Ministry of Agriculture Caspian Sea Fisheries and Aquaculture Center
    Azərbaycanda balıq ovu üçün müəyyən edilmiş kvotanın yarısı istifadə olunmayıb
    В 2025 году освоена почти половина установленной рыбной квоты в Каспийском море

    Latest News

    13:21

    Industry 4.0 center to be created in 2026 on Baku Boulevard

    ICT
    13:08

    Outbound travel from Azerbaijan drops by nearly 3%

    Tourism
    12:55
    Photo

    Second day of Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation underway in Turkiye's Ankara

    Media
    12:54

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves Amnesty Act

    Milli Majlis
    12:51

    Ali Ahmadov: European Parliament attempts to provoke unrest and violent coups

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    MP criticizes European Parliament resolution on Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan to expand fish restocking in Caspian Sea and inland waters

    AIC
    12:33
    Photo

    Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis celebrated in Washington

    Foreign policy
    12:25

    Suspect in deadly shooting at Brown, killing of MIT professor found dead

    Other countries
    All News Feed