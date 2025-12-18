Volume of non-sovereign financing of Eurasian microfinance organizations tops $21B since 2022

From January 1, 2022, to the end of the third quarter of 2025, the total volume of approved non-sovereign financing by international financial institutions in the Eurasian region amounted to $21.61 billion, Nikolai Podguzov, chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), said during a seminar for media representatives titled "Inside MDBs: How Development Banks Work."

Report's correspondent in Almaty quotes Podguzov as saying the EDB accounts for 41% of the total financing volume.

"During the reporting period, the EDB provided $8.81 billion in financing to the region. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) allocated $4.99 billion, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) $2.52 billion, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) $1.55 billion, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) $1.49 billion, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) $0.79 billion, the European Investment Bank (EIB) $0.7 billion, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) $0.31 billion, the OPEC Fund $0.25 billion, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) $0.14 billion, and the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC) and the French Development Agency (AFD) $0.03 billion each," the EDB head emphasized.

Podguzov noted that the future lies with non-sovereign financing: "We need to invest directly in bankable projects, not through the state, which would then be burdened with debt."

From 2008 to the end of the third quarter of 2025, the volume of approved non-sovereign transactions by international financial institutions in Azerbaijan amounted to $2.671 billion.

Some $61.7 million accounted for 2025, with the remaining amount was allocated between 2008 and 2024. During this period, 110 projects were implemented, of which 51 remain active.

The largest investors are the EBRD ($875.3 million), the ADB ($790.5 million), and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) ($278.9 million).

Other active institutions include the IFC with $209 million, the AIIB with $170 million, the EIB with $119.2 million, the ICD with $116.2 million, and the OPEC Fund with $111.9 million.

The most significant funding areas include the financial sector with $973.4 million, industry with $894.8 million, and renewable energy with $675.4 million.

Average annual financing in Azerbaijan increased 2.6-fold, from $108 million in 2008-2010 to $280 million in 2022-2024.